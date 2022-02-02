Monkeys chased and robbed YouTuber Logan Paul on his trip goes viral

In this clip, which appeared online, YouTuber Logan Paul was chased and looted by two monkeys on a recent trip to South Africa. Logan was allegedly filming footage for his channels when he was approached by two baboons in a parking lot in Cape Town.

According to the media, The YouTuber recorded his encounter with the monkeys and uploaded it on social media, garnering millions of views.

In the video, the monkey can be seen leaping from car to car while another monkey searches for the YouTuber’s backpack. wtf just happened@primehydrate pic.twitter.com/sbZMWXWfuB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 30, 2022

“What do i do? oh my god… says the narrator….Logan In the tape, Paul can be heard asking his videographer for “Yeah, he’s got your camera,” the cameraman said as the monkey rushed away with a bottle of energy drink from Logan’s backpack.

With 2.8 million views on Twitter, the video has become popular, amusing social media users. Others speculated that the video was faked and that it was intended to promote his channel.

