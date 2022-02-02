Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 05:45 pm

Monkeys chased and robbed YouTuber Logan Paul on his trip goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 05:45 pm
Monkeys

In this clip, which appeared online, YouTuber Logan Paul was chased and looted by two monkeys on a recent trip to South Africa. Logan was allegedly filming footage for his channels when he was approached by two baboons in a parking lot in Cape Town.

According to the media, The YouTuber recorded his encounter with the monkeys and uploaded it on social media, garnering millions of views.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Monkeys Shown Video of Themselves on Phone, Their Reaction is Adorable

In the video, the monkey can be seen leaping from car to car while another monkey searches for the YouTuber’s backpack.

 

What do i do? oh my god… says the narrator….Logan In the tape, Paul can be heard asking his videographer for “Yeah, he’s got your camera,” the cameraman said as the monkey rushed away with a bottle of energy drink from Logan’s backpack.

With 2.8 million views on Twitter, the video has become popular, amusing social media users. Others speculated that the video was faked and that it was intended to promote his channel.

 

Read More

20 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: US Dad Ricky Pond and an Assamese influencer excite fans with a dancing performance on Teri Baaton Mein

Ricky Pond, the dancing father of the United States, has published a...
20 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of...
21 hours ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he's the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
21 hours ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
21 hours ago
Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

Mariam, a TikTok user known as @holyhijabi on the video-sharing platform, documented...
21 hours ago
Brave rescue: Kerala man drives a burning truck to safety

The video of Shaji Varghese's rescue has gone viral on social media,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PZ VS LQ
13 mins ago
Peshawar vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Peshawar vs Lahore live score: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
Rupee
25 mins ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
Syed Hassan Murtaza
27 mins ago
Govt registering fake cases against PPP workers: party leader

LAHORE: While reacting to the victimisation of the PPP workers by the...
Netflix
38 mins ago
Here is how you can remove it from your Continue Watching list on Netflix

How many times have you quit watching a Netflix show or movie...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600