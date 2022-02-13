Muslim Father-Son take care of Hindu Temple in J&K

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a speech and hearing impaired Muslim father and son have been caring for a Shiva temple for years, setting an example of communal cooperation in the valley.

Nisar Ahmad Alai and his father have been caring for Gopi Tirith Shrine, a small Shiva temple in Srinagar’s Zabarwan hills, for more than six years.

Nisar cleans the temple and looks after the gardens and also grows vegetables in the courtyard. This temple is seen by locals as a symbol of Kashmir’s unity.

A neighbour Firdous stated, “They are working as caretakers for a long time now and are responsible for its upkeep. It is a sign of Kashmir’s brotherhood which is every citizen’s moral responsibility.” He added, “In case father and son are not able to take care of than other people also keep looking after the temple.”

Another neighbour, Umer, claimed there are other instances in Jammu and Kashmir when the Muslim community looks after Hindu shrines.

Umer stated, “Our Muslim community boy is taking care of this Shiva temple. This is not a unique case, there are many temples in the valley where the Muslim community takes care of Hindu temples. All the religions live here in harmony and respect each other’s religion.”