Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 07:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Muslim Father-Son take care of Hindu Temple in J&K

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 07:52 pm
Temple

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a speech and hearing impaired Muslim father and son have been caring for a Shiva temple for years, setting an example of communal cooperation in the valley.

Nisar Ahmad Alai and his father have been caring for Gopi Tirith Shrine, a small Shiva temple in Srinagar’s Zabarwan hills, for more than six years.

Nisar cleans the temple and looks after the gardens and also grows vegetables in the courtyard. This temple is seen by locals as a symbol of Kashmir’s unity.

Read more: PM strongly condemns attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

A neighbour Firdous stated, “They are working as caretakers for a long time now and are responsible for its upkeep. It is a sign of Kashmir’s brotherhood which is every citizen’s moral responsibility.” He added, “In case father and son are not able to take care of than other people also keep looking after the temple.”

Another neighbour, Umer, claimed there are other instances in Jammu and Kashmir when the Muslim community looks after Hindu shrines.

Umer stated, “Our Muslim community boy is taking care of this Shiva temple. This is not a unique case, there are many temples in the valley where the Muslim community takes care of Hindu temples. All the religions live here in harmony and respect each other’s religion.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Muneeb Butt flaunts his trendy blue tux as he raises the style

Muneeb Butt has carved out a space for himself in the industry...
1 hour ago
Viral Video: SpiceJet air hostess dances to AP Dhillon’s Excuses

AP Dhillon's Excuses has essentially spread online, and it is a fact....
2 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks flawless as she twirls in Peach Lehenga

Hania Aamir, the energetic star, is known for her adorable appearance and...
2 hours ago
Sonia Mishal ties the knot as the diva looks stunning!

Sonia Mishal, who plays Shehryar Munawwar's (Osama's) wife Kiran in Sinf-e-Aahan, has...
3 hours ago
Banksy raised $500 for charity by selling his paintings online

To generate funds for a charity and to help the dog find...
3 hours ago
V from BTS would sound like this if he sang in Hindi

Anshuman Sharma, a musician and producer well known for his "How to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo V23 5G
2 mins ago
Vivo V23 5G Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone With Color-Changing Style

It's difficult to walk in Samsung's shadow, especially when you know the...
IPL 2022
3 mins ago
IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone goes for $1.52 million in IPL auction

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings paid $1.52 million for England batsman Liam Livingstone...
Australia
13 mins ago
AUS VS SL: Australia defeat Sri Lanka in super over

AUS VS SL: After late fireworks from the visitors forced their second...
Bigg Boss
15 mins ago
A Fire breaks out on Bigg Boss set, no injuries reported

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600