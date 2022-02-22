Nail artist creates an unusual manicure with tortilla and coriander leaves

A viral video shows a nail artist working with tortilla crumbs and coriander leaves to create nail art. Over 2 lakh people have seen the video.

After witnessing a video of a nail artist conducting a manicure with bread, coriander herbs, and tequila, people are more offended than amused. Nail Sunny, a Russian salon with locations in Los Angeles and Ukraine, posted the video.

The video also shows how nail art has a dual purpose in that it may be chewed on when you’re hungry. Did it sound appealing to you? No, not at all.

Netizens were not impressed with this weird nail art. Some individuals questioned why they were squandering food and pushed them to do so. One user inquired, “Why play with bread?”

