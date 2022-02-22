Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 05:22 pm
Netizens admire a video of nuns playing football

nuns

Four nuns were recently caught playing the delightful game, which drew a lot of attention on social media. As proven by a recent film shot, Italy is clearly one of the most football-crazed countries in the world.

The video shows four nuns, two on each side, tackling a football at a small sports compound, most likely recorded from a high-rise building’s window or balcony.

As everyone cheers, the team on the right scores a goal, and the ball is passed to the team on the left side. Further on in the video, a nun tries to kick the ball but instead kicks off her shoes, which fly into the air.

Read more: Nun dancing with a skeleton was seen near the graveyard

The clip was published on social media by a Twitter user with the name @rositaromeo. The Italian caption for the video was “La rivoluzione del punto di vista #sisteract in #Rome,” which translates to “The revolution of the point of view #sisteract in #Rome.”

The video has received over 2 million views and hundreds of likes since it was posted. and also become popular with Romans and football lovers all over the world sharing it.

