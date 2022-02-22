Netizens admire a video of nuns playing football

Four nuns were recently caught playing the delightful game, which drew a lot of attention on social media. As proven by a recent film shot, Italy is clearly one of the most football-crazed countries in the world.

The video shows four nuns, two on each side, tackling a football at a small sports compound, most likely recorded from a high-rise building’s window or balcony.

As everyone cheers, the team on the right scores a goal, and the ball is passed to the team on the left side. Further on in the video, a nun tries to kick the ball but instead kicks off her shoes, which fly into the air.

Read more: Nun dancing with a skeleton was seen near the graveyard

The clip was published on social media by a Twitter user with the name @rositaromeo. The Italian caption for the video was “La rivoluzione del punto di vista #sisteract in #Rome,” which translates to “The revolution of the point of view #sisteract in #Rome.” La rivoluzione del punto di vista#sisteract in #Rome pic.twitter.com/3r5PsQVYzt — rositaromeo ❤️🧠 (@rositaromeo) February 20, 2022

The video has received over 2 million views and hundreds of likes since it was posted. and also become popular with Romans and football lovers all over the world sharing it.

Football really is for everyone… 😂 https://t.co/QFPrGY2CXf — Stephen Bailey (@S_BaileyITFC) February 20, 2022

English nans vs Italian Nuns, winner gets the euros. — . (@RFCenthusiast) February 20, 2022

Tell me Italy is the best country in the world without telling me Italy is the best country in the world — Alejandro (@Alejo1986SC) February 20, 2022

I know you follow football religiously. — daveharrison ☁️ (@_daveharrison) February 21, 2022