Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:31 pm
Netizens go crazy over McDonald’s China’s New Coriander Ice Cream Sundae

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:31 pm
McDonald's

We’ve witnessed a number of bizarre culinary pairings that have left us scratching our heads in disbelief. McDonald’s now appears to be among the weird fusion food pioneers. McDonald’s has launched a new limited-edition McFlurry in China, which blends ice cream with coriander.

The sundae combines vanilla soft serve with coriander crumbs and is topped with the fast-food restaurant’s vibrant green lemon and coriander sauce. The menu was unveiled on February 21 and will be available through February 25.

According to McDonald’s China in a Xiaohongshu statement, “Coriander gang, raise up your hands, the sweet and fresh coriander sundae has arrived.”

A promotional image of the new McDonald’s item uploaded by Twitter user @ZhugeEX has sparked outrage on the internet. In a tweet, he said, “Mcdonald’s China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting

The photograph has garnered mixed reactions, with some people expressing interest in sampling the sundae and others accusing the corporation of “ruining ice cream.”

Some responses by netizens are given below:

