Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm

Netizens go crazy over US dad Ricky Pond and Smita Dutta’s dance on ‘Teri Baaton Mein’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
Ricky Pond

Ricky Pond, the United States’ dancing father, has released a new video on Instagram. The pond has teamed up with Assamese influencer Smita Dutta, who currently resides in Washington. The duo was dancing to a popular 2004 song that is currently trending on Instagram with a desi aspect. 

The video, which was shared on Ricky Pond and Smita Dutta’s Instagram accounts, shows them shaking a leg to Raghav’s Teri Baaton Me. Many Instagram users are now using the hit song from the album Storyteller to create dance reels.

 

Over 54k people have liked the video, and it has received numerous praises. While some expressed their admiration for the dancing video, others remarked on how well they both executed the moves.

