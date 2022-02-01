Ricky Pond, the United States’ dancing father, has released a new video on Instagram. The pond has teamed up with Assamese influencer Smita Dutta, who currently resides in Washington. The duo was dancing to a popular 2004 song that is currently trending on Instagram with a desi aspect.

Read more: Watch a video of little girl Dances to ‘Moves Like Jagger’ with her dad

The video, which was shared on Ricky Pond and Smita Dutta’s Instagram accounts, shows them shaking a leg to Raghav’s Teri Baaton Me. Many Instagram users are now using the hit song from the album Storyteller to create dance reels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Over 54k people have liked the video, and it has received numerous praises. While some expressed their admiration for the dancing video, others remarked on how well they both executed the moves.