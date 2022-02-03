Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:49 pm
Netizens got thrills over a little girl and her dad dancing to ‘Kacha Badaam’

little girl

People are overjoyed when a little girl dances with her father to the viral Kacha Badam song in this viral video. A father and daughter duo can be seen swaying passionately to a catchy Bengali song.

In this viral video, Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been delighting social media viewers with their adorable dancing videos, have recently joined the viral Kacha Badam song that has taken the internet by storm.

Read more: Russian girl’s performance of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ impresses Nora Fatehi

Pablo is dancing on the floor while Veronica is on top of the counter. They danced together with well-coordinated steps and looked stunning in the mirror.

Pablo and Veronica frequently post videos of themselves dancing to popular music. The video has become popular with 966k followers on Instagram and over 70,000 likes on Facebook.

Here’s the link to the video:

