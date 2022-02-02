Netizens impress by two men Bhangra video on ‘Kacha Badaam’ song

Two men have just released an incredible video from the top of a mountain that will leave you speechless. Of course, it’s a dancing video to the Kacha Badam song.

You should know that you are not alone if the Kacha Badam song keeps playing in your brain. Netizens are using this popular song to make dance reels on Instagram, which you may not notice while scrolling around.

Read more: Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral

On the top of a mountain, Chandrasekhar Iyer and another man named Satsimran performed Bhangra. While the viral Kacha Badam song plays in the background, the two can be seen dancing joyfully. Read the caption of the video, “When the Sardar friend wants to do cardio and dancing is the only one that you are comfortable with.”

Take a look at the following:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrasekhar Iyer (@wander_with_haran)

It has received a lot of positive feedback and has received over 3,500 views. People praised the two men’s enthusiasm and commented on how beautiful the scenery was behind them in their video.