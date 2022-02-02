Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm

Netizens impress by two men Bhangra video on ‘Kacha Badaam’ song

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm
Kacha Badaam

Two men have just released an incredible video from the top of a mountain that will leave you speechless. Of course, it’s a dancing video to the Kacha Badam song.

You should know that you are not alone if the Kacha Badam song keeps playing in your brain. Netizens are using this popular song to make dance reels on Instagram, which you may not notice while scrolling around.

Read more: Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral

On the top of a mountain, Chandrasekhar Iyer and another man named Satsimran performed Bhangra. While the viral Kacha Badam song plays in the background, the two can be seen dancing joyfully. Read the caption of the video, “When the Sardar friend wants to do cardio and dancing is the only one that you are comfortable with.”

Take a look at the following:

It has received a lot of positive feedback and has received over 3,500 views. People praised the two men’s enthusiasm and commented on how beautiful the scenery was behind them in their video.

Read More

22 mins ago
Check out the winning moment of Bigg Boss 15 finale!

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming...
30 mins ago
Ananya Pandey makes a hot wave in a white on white denim

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it...
30 mins ago
Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

Snake handler Vava Suresh managed to capture a cobra despite being bitten...
41 mins ago
Check out Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash's luxurious car

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal...
49 mins ago
Watch Varun Dhawan, Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor with their moves

Fan groups uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari...
1 hour ago
Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend, 'It’s official'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who is also an actor, have announced...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 seconds ago
New CJP will have to cope with three major challenges of piles of pending cases, judges’ shortage & judiciary image  

After assuming the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata...
Katrina Kaif
5 mins ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...
insect tattoos
12 mins ago
‘I hate bugs’ says the man with 864 insect tattoos

A man from New York who set a Guinness World Record by...
17 mins ago
BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600