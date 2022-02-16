Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:36 pm
Netizens impressed by 60-year-old Kerala man, labourer turns into a model

After working as a model for a wedding suit factory, Mammikka, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala’s Kozhikode area, has become an internet sensation.

Shareek Vayalil, a photographer, had earlier posted a photo of the man on social media. He decided to perform a full-fledged photoshoot and also give Mammikka a sleek makeover after receiving such a positive response.

Read more: Photographer deletes entire wedding album after being denied food

Vayalil published the new video on his Instagram account, and it has received a lot of positive feedback. It illustrates the makeover of the elderly man as well as the filming process. While he is first shown lugging veggies along a street in his usual manner, he is subsequently seen wearing a stylish blazer and sunglasses as he parades around the same area.

here’s the link to the video:

Mammikka, who is well-groomed, may also be seen working on a laptop and posing for the camera. A 60-year-old guy clothed in a lungi and shirt is a typical sight. His metamorphosis has the villagers absolutely taken aback.

Here are some more of his photos and videos:

