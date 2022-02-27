Adsence Ads 300X250
27th Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
Netizens impressed: little boy is an expert at identifying spices and pulses

spices and pulses
A video of a young boy correctly identifying various spices and pulses has gone viral on the internet. The video has gone viral and is simply too cute to ignore. While adults may struggle to name and identify different spices and pulses, this toddler does not. 

On Instagram, Sonika Bhasin shared the now-viral video. By simply looking at the jars, Abir, the toddler in the video, correctly identified the names of spices such as cardamom, bay leaf, and cinnamon. He recognised pulses such as masoor dal and channa dal. Abir handled his mother’s questions like a pro.

Reads the caption of the post, “Abir loves going to @adrish_lokhandwala to shop for groceries! And of course, he knows all of them.”

here is the link to the viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonika Bhasin (@sonikabhasin)

The video received over 4 lakh views after being shared online. Abir’s abilities astounded netizens, who praised him in the comments section.

