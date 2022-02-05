Netizens in tear: Daughter worried about her dad skipping meals

While it’s normal for a parent to be concerned about their young daughter, a video of a young girl doing the same for her father has left netizens in tears.

In the video that became popular on the internet, a small toddler was seen crying because her father skipped meals. “Daughters are the best,” her compassion affecting everyone.

When her mother inquires as to what is bothering her, the girl sobs and says it hurts her that her father goes without food for long periods of time because of work. A journalist commented on the video, “Those who find daughters a burden, must watch the video one by one.”

kid overhears when her mother said that her father just eats one meal before heading to work and then gets his dinner and that he doesn’t have time to eat in between. “Raat ko khate haina lekin shaam ko toh unka pet khali hi rahta hai na (He only eats at night).”

The girl continues to cry despite her mother’s efforts to quiet her down, “Mujhe unki chinta hoti hai na papa ki, (I get worried about my father),”

While her mother tries to explain to her that her father had to go to attend to his customers, the little girl retaliates, “Toh mumma, insaan khana khayega na…woh bhi toh khana khate hai, toh mere papa bhi toh khana khayenge na (Mom, people have to eat right? If he [customer] can eat why can’t my dad).“

The video caused many parents to become furious. Also, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon responded to the tweet by wishing her well.

Awwlieee mera baba, so so cute , god bless https://t.co/tHZiYhBm88 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 4, 2022

Blessed parents and lovely child. Stay blessed. — kasthuri oks (@kasthurioks) February 4, 2022

😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰

Priceless gifts of God, daughters — Self Reliance (@NaaneBhratiya) February 4, 2022

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Beta agli baar meri beti bnke janm lena🙏🙏

Bahut bhagyasali h aapk PAPA ji 🙏💗💗 — Rajesh Kumar Gangwar (@RajeshK82697609) February 4, 2022

Lucky parents to have such daughter. — Krishna B (@Krishna45153142) February 4, 2022