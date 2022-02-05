Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Netizens in tear: Daughter worried about her dad skipping meals

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:56 pm
daughter

While it’s normal for a parent to be concerned about their young daughter, a video of a young girl doing the same for her father has left netizens in tears.

In the video that became popular on the internet, a small toddler was seen crying because her father skipped meals. “Daughters are the best,” her compassion affecting everyone.

When her mother inquires as to what is bothering her, the girl sobs and says it hurts her that her father goes without food for long periods of time because of work. A journalist commented on the video, “Those who find daughters a burden, must watch the video one by one.”

Read more: Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party

kid overhears when her mother said that her father just eats one meal before heading to work and then gets his dinner and that he doesn’t have time to eat in between. Raat ko khate haina lekin shaam ko toh unka pet khali hi rahta hai na (He only eats at night).”

The girl continues to cry despite her mother’s efforts to quiet her down, “Mujhe unki chinta hoti hai na papa ki, (I get worried about my father),”

While her mother tries to explain to her that her father had to go to attend to his customers, the little girl retaliates, “Toh mumma, insaan khana khayega nawoh bhi toh khana khate hai, toh mere papa bhi toh khana khayenge na (Mom, people have to eat right? If he [customer] can eat why can’t my dad).

The video caused many parents to become furious. Also, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon responded to the tweet by wishing her well.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Husband Help Bride Smoke Cigarette on Her Big Day

It has been a fad for couples to post numerous beautiful videos...
3 hours ago
Watch a video of an elephant fighting a JCB machine goes viral

On social media, a video of a wild elephant attacking a JCB...
20 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: TikToker harassing wild elephant in Sri Lanka sparks outrage

There is no shortage of clout-chasers on the internet, particularly on TikTok....
20 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 5th February #231 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 231 that was released today, February 5,...
23 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Monkey's Cute Reaction to Magic Trick

MEXICO: Magic tricks not only amuse humans and children, but they also...
23 hours ago
Watch VIDEO: Indian College Denies Entry to Students Wearing Hijab

KARNATAKA: Another government institution in the Indian state of Karnataka has barred...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oppo A15s
23 mins ago
Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan...
Vivo Y30
31 mins ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
Kacha Badam
36 mins ago
Viral: French man nails the challenge of the Bengali song “Kacha Badam”

After capturing the hearts of netizens from all over the world, the...
Huawei P50 Pro Display
45 mins ago
Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of

Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600