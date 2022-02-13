Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 04:17 pm
Netizens in Tears: Poor Man Feeds Rice to Stray Dog Goes Viral

Stray Dog

On social media, a moving video of an old man feeding a stray dog has become popular. The video was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, along with a moving message, and it quickly went viral.

In the image’s caption, the IPS officer included a beautiful Hindi phrase, stating that God has made everyone capable of displaying humanity in some way.

An elderly man can be seen approaching on an old bicycle with a bag slung over his shoulder, dressed in torn clothes. On the back of his bicycle, he holds a big pot of freshly cooked rice. At a traffic crossroads, the man pulls up to a stand beside a stray dog, gets a large spoon, and starts feeding the dog. The eager dog quickly eats the meal.

Read more: Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog’s Birthday

He stated on his tweeter, “God has made everyone capable of helping someone or the other. This video of Dadaji is probably giving us the same message.”

There are over 41,500 views and 4.4,500 likes on the video. Netizens praised the video, stating that it brought tears to their eyes. Here are a couple of the comments on the post:

 

