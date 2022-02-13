Netizens in Tears: Poor Man Feeds Rice to Stray Dog Goes Viral

On social media, a moving video of an old man feeding a stray dog has become popular. The video was shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, along with a moving message, and it quickly went viral.

In the image’s caption, the IPS officer included a beautiful Hindi phrase, stating that God has made everyone capable of displaying humanity in some way.

An elderly man can be seen approaching on an old bicycle with a bag slung over his shoulder, dressed in torn clothes. On the back of his bicycle, he holds a big pot of freshly cooked rice. At a traffic crossroads, the man pulls up to a stand beside a stray dog, gets a large spoon, and starts feeding the dog. The eager dog quickly eats the meal.

He stated on his tweeter, “God has made everyone capable of helping someone or the other. This video of Dadaji is probably giving us the same message.” सूखी रोटी बांट के खाते हुए देखा उसे मैंने,

सड़क किनारे बैठा फकीर, बादशाह निकाला!

~ अज्ञात. ईश्वर ने सभी को इस काबिल बनाया है कि किसी ना किसी की मदद कर सकें. दादाजी का यह वीडियो शायद हमें यही संदेश दे रहा है.#HelpChain #Kindness #humanitywithheart pic.twitter.com/Q4u38RQ9Zg — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

There are over 41,500 views and 4.4,500 likes on the video. Netizens praised the video, stating that it brought tears to their eyes. Here are a couple of the comments on the post:

Sir aise logon ke jeb me bhale hi khali ho prr dil hamesh badaaaa rakhte h🙏🏻 — शिवकुमार 🇮🇳 (@mishivkumar_IND) February 11, 2022

Great.He is fulfilling the purpose of his life as given by almighty. One should give back something good to society, wonderful video — Rakesh Malhotra (@RakeshM84003384) February 11, 2022

❤️ god always bless to him 🙏 — Mr.Champion 🙂 (@itsRohitShukla) February 11, 2022

My eyes filled with tears — Sourabh Mishra (@__Blithe_) February 12, 2022