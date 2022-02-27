Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
Netizens Stunned: A man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet

In viral online video, a man can be seen performing a magic trick with a sachet of sugar. It has received over 5 million views after being shared on Twitter by the Overtime page. The magic trick has elicited a slew of reactions from netizens, which you should look into.

Jadon Ray first shared the video on TikTok. In the video, the man can be seen tearing a sugar sachet and pouring it into his left hand while holding the sachet in his mouth. He then threw the sugar into the air and took the sachet out of his mouth. The man then magically poured the sugar back into the packet while pointing his right hand up to the sky as if attempting to catch it.

Read more: Viral video: Monkeys stunned to see magic tricks by the visitor in zoo

Reads the caption of the post, “I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out.”

The following is a link to the viral video:

The video has so many responses in which some were taken aback, while others claimed the man performed the trick with a fake thumb. See the following comments:

