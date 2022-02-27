Netizens Stunned: A man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet

In viral online video, a man can be seen performing a magic trick with a sachet of sugar. It has received over 5 million views after being shared on Twitter by the Overtime page. The magic trick has elicited a slew of reactions from netizens, which you should look into.

Jadon Ray first shared the video on TikTok. In the video, the man can be seen tearing a sugar sachet and pouring it into his left hand while holding the sachet in his mouth. He then threw the sugar into the air and took the sachet out of his mouth. The man then magically poured the sugar back into the packet while pointing his right hand up to the sky as if attempting to catch it.

Reads the caption of the post, “I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out.”

The following is a link to the viral video:

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out 😵‍💫 (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2022

The video has so many responses in which some were taken aback, while others claimed the man performed the trick with a fake thumb. See the following comments:

Yeah I watched it a few times, even paused it, I have no idea how he did this — ArkatechBeatz.eth (@ARKATECHBEATZ) February 25, 2022

False thumb tip. He’s got it stashed in his left hand initially, pours the granules into, and then the moment when he stuffs his thumb in, that’s him pushing the tip onto his right thumb. He’s then worked out a way of letting it fall back out again on demand. — Paul (@pauledevans) February 26, 2022

Lol, no, he is wearing a fake thumb. He cups the thumb cap in his left hand and pours the auger inside, then places his R thumb into the fake thumb. Then takes the fake thumb off and pours the sugar out of it. — @wolftrainer09 (@wolftrainer09) February 25, 2022

Only thing I can think of is someone off camera handing him something 🤔, you should never assume someone isn't helping during slight of hand. Dude's good, watched many times following each hand, this is the only time it appears out of site. pic.twitter.com/5juRfzkTS3 — Orange and White (@MJediStarkiller) February 25, 2022