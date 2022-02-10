No one cares about your Wordle score, as per writer Fatima Bhutto

The Wordle game has nearly become popular, particularly with those who play crossword puzzles and scrabble. Predicting the proper word of the day in only six attempts requires a lot of effort, and people prefer to brag about their accomplishments on social media.

Fatima Bhutto expressed her thoughts on the extremely popular word game on Twitter. She tweeted, “No one – I promise you: no one – cares about your Wordle score.”

She added, “I love Wordle but what is this insufferable world of oversharing we have created! What’s next? How many glasses of water you drink a day? How many of your 5 a day you ate? Steps walked? Blood pressure readings?“

Read more: Lateral Thinking Puzzles That Are Harder Than They Seem

She went on to say that while the game was enjoyable, the social media sharing was inconvenient.

Take a look at the following:

I love Wordle but what is this insufferable world of oversharing we have created! What's next? How many glasses of water you drink a day? How many of your 5 a day you ate? Steps walked? Blood pressure readings? — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 8, 2022

The tweet went viral, and internet users weren’t bashful in expressing their love for the game. While some pointed out that the situation was not as terrible as Fatima said, others agreed with her.

I enjoy the game, even though you have to wait 24 hours for the next one, but can’t understand why people keep posting their scores. — Omar A Ahmed 🍏 💙 🌳 (@plasticomar) February 8, 2022

Thank you for saying this in my behalf because I couldn’t say it 😀 — Khalid Minhas, MD FACC (@minhaskh) February 8, 2022

I enjoy seeing other people's wordle stats. — Riya (@Tweets_By_Riya) February 8, 2022