Passenger falls while deboarding a moving train rescued by RPF officers  

RPF troops at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana worked immediately to save a young man from a life-threatening situation. When the man fell after deboarding a moving train, two RPF personnel on duty saved him.

The passenger was identified by local media as Pradum Kumar, 22, from Jahanabad, Bihar. In Warangal, he works as a driver at the Balaji Rice Mill.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: ManLooking at Mobile Phone, Falls On Delhi Metro Tracks

The 32-second video has received over 22,000 views. In which two RPF soldiers are seen walking on the platform while the train proceeds slowly in the video shared by the Ministry of Railways. A person quits the moving train abruptly, slipping and falling. The RPF personnel grabbed him and pulled him to safety in a matter of seconds.

Reads the caption of the tweet, “Committed to Service & Care! A precious life was saved by on duty alert RPF Personnel at Warangal Railway Station, Telangana. Railways requests all passengers to never board or deboard a moving train.”

Committed to Service & Care ! A precious life was saved by on duty alert RPF Personnel at Warangal Railway Station, Telangana. Railways requests all passengers to never board or deboard a moving train. pic.twitter.com/ZzyRvNE0Lt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 9, 2022

The public applauded the RPF officers for rescuing the passenger. Some users also pointed out the passenger’s mistake, while others proposed that the doors should close automatically.

Bravo. Great job. Unfortunately not everyone can be saved every time. All trains should have closing doors like Metro. The train cannot move if the doors are not closed. The doors open only when the train has come to a complete stop. CC: @AshwiniVaishnaw — Pragmatic Guy (@PragmaticGuy100) February 10, 2022

Automatic gates which only opens when train stops can solve this issue — D Pandey 100% follow back (@DPandey34772113) February 10, 2022