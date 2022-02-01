Pillow fighting is now a professional combat sport

Pillow fighting looks to have progressed from a kid’s game played in the bedroom to a serious combat sport competed in a sports ring.

The first-ever professional Pillow Fighting Championship (PFC) was held in Florida in January.

The tournament included 24 competitors, 16 of whom were males and eight of whom were women. The contestants employed mixed martial arts and specially constructed pillows to battle their opponents. As a pay-per-view event, the bracket-styled competition was introduced.

The Pillow Fighting Championship crowned its first ever champions in Florida as the children's pastime was turned into a professional combat sport https://t.co/0iLG8xgza5 pic.twitter.com/M8HX87p6bo — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2022

At a press conference, Pillow Fighting Championship CEO Steve Williams claimed, “PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. The only difference between our fights and MMA fights is that nobody gets hurt.“

He added, “There’s a lot of people who don’t want to see the blood. They want to see good competition, they just don’t want to see the violence.“

Read more: A glimpse into our games: Numerous team sports including desi kushti, tent pegging and stone lifting are practiced in the region

The women’s championship was won by Istela Nunes, who defeated Kendahl Voelker in the final. Hauley Tillman won the men’s division after defeating Marcus Brimage. The winner and runner-up each earned a $5,000 USD prize as well as a belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Istela Nunes 🇧🇷 (@istelanunesmma)

In future years, the Pillow Fight Championship appears to be gaining traction. Professional pillow fighting tournaments have grown people’s interest, to say the least. Netizens tweeted in response to the championship video.

Fighters warming up in Miami for this weekend’s PPV of #FightPFC pillow fighting championship. Yes, I’ve been assigned this story. CEO of league invested $350k. ⁦@thenewsoncnbc⁩ pic.twitter.com/xPZGc9quVU — janewells (@janewells) January 27, 2022

Damn I'd win gold medal in this https://t.co/R8fZb8BqMm — Prakash (@Prakash1049) January 31, 2022

So from now on, encourage kids to pillow-fight 👀 https://t.co/79M2KEIJbW — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) January 31, 2022

When is this debuting in India ? https://t.co/aClbl3fwDg — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) January 31, 2022

Matlab main bachpan se hi champion tha. This should be included in Olympics https://t.co/GWlQBAryKG — Raja (@RajaBabuhaihum) January 31, 2022