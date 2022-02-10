Ranu Mondal dance to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli song goes terribly failed

Ranu Mondal, an internet celebrity, joins the actors and influencers who have been posting reel videos on Pushpa Song Srivalli despite the fact that she failed to get the right step her video went viral.

The movie Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a great blockbuster, with its passionate lines and intriguing soundtrack stunning everyone.

Read more: Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step at a buffet

Ranu has now joined the challenge in which musicians and celebrities have created reel videos based on Pushpa’s song Srivalli. In the video, Mondal can be seen carrying a stick and attempting to duplicate the hook dance from the song Srivalli, but she fails terribly.

On YouTube, the video, caption “Ranu mandal in srivalli song,” has received over 7 lakh views.

Here’s the link to the video: