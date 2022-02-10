Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ranu Mondal dance to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli song goes terribly failed

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:44 pm
Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal, an internet celebrity, joins the actors and influencers who have been posting reel videos on Pushpa Song Srivalli despite the fact that she failed to get the right step her video went viral.

The movie Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a great blockbuster, with its passionate lines and intriguing soundtrack stunning everyone.

Read more: Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step at a buffet

Ranu has now joined the challenge in which musicians and celebrities have created reel videos based on Pushpa’s song Srivalli. In the video, Mondal can be seen carrying a stick and attempting to duplicate the hook dance from the song Srivalli, but she fails terribly.

On YouTube, the video, caption “Ranu mandal in srivalli song,” has received over 7 lakh views.

Here’s the link to the video:

Read More

2 hours ago
Security guard drew eyes on the Rs 7.5 crore painting cause he was bored

A security guard who was entrusted with protecting a 7,40,000 pound painting...
3 hours ago
Tweeple call out Aamir Liaquat after he marries 18-year-old Dania Shah

The Twitterati begins bashing PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he...
3 hours ago
Passenger falls while deboarding a moving train rescued by RPF officers  

RPF troops at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana worked immediately to save...
4 hours ago
Little girl imitates Alia Bhatt's dialogue perfectly from Gangubai Kathiawadi

In this viral video, a little kid imitating Alia's words from the...
5 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain begins new romantic day with third wife; video goes viral

A leaked video of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride...
18 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 10th February #236 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 236 that was released today, February 10,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Princess Diana
1 second ago
Fans of Princess Diana notice an unusual characteristic in images of her and Prince Charles.

Hundreds of photographs were taken of Princess Diana and Prince Charles over...
4 mins ago
Brooklyn Beckham’s Sandwich costed producers $100,000

According to a Hollywood magazine, Brooklyn Beckham's attempt to become a professional...
5 mins ago
Good central banking requires transparency, accountability & communication more than independence, say economists 

"Transparency, accountability, and communication are hallmarks of good central banking, more so...
Kate Middleton
6 mins ago
Kate Middleton has a severe rule for her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and it is non-negotiable.

When it comes to disciplining their children, the Duke and Duchess of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600