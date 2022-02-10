Rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling by state bus in Telangana

A rooster was charged Rs 30 for ‘travelling‘ in a state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus (TSRTC). A TSRTC bus conductor issued a ticket after seeing a passenger hiding the rooster in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

A conductor in Sultanabad demanded Rs 30 from passenger Mohammed Ali, alleging that all live beings on RTC buses would be charged. Ali initially objected, but later gave up after the conductor insisted on payment of the rooster’s transportation fees.

After a video of the conductor and passenger arguing went viral on social media, TSRTC officials became aware of the incident.

The conductor should have asked the passenger to get off with the rooster, according to TSRTC Godavarikhani depot manager V. Venkatesham, because animals are not permitted on TSRTC buses.

As the manager stated, “Conductors fail to notice the passenger boarding the vehicle along with the rooster. He neglected his duties. Whenever he noticed a rooster, the conductor had to get the passenger down from the bus. Instead of doing so, the conductor had made another mistake by issuing a ticket to the animal. So, disciplinary action would be taken against the conductor“