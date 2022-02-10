Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 06:16 pm
Rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling by state bus in Telangana

Rooster

A rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling‘ in a state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus (TSRTC). A TSRTC bus conductor issued a ticket after seeing a passenger hiding the rooster in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

A conductor in Sultanabad demanded Rs 30 from passenger Mohammed Ali, alleging that all live beings on RTC buses would be charged. Ali initially objected, but later gave up after the conductor insisted on payment of the rooster’s transportation fees.

Read more: How did rooster and goat save the hen from eagle’s claws?

After a video of the conductor and passenger arguing went viral on social media, TSRTC officials became aware of the incident.

Here’s the link to the video:

The conductor should have asked the passenger to get off with the rooster, according to TSRTC Godavarikhani depot manager V. Venkatesham, because animals are not permitted on TSRTC buses.

According to V Venkatesham, Godavarikhani depot manager, allowing animals into buses was against corporate guidelines.

As the manager stated, “Conductors fail to notice the passenger boarding the vehicle along with the rooster. He neglected his duties. Whenever he noticed a rooster, the conductor had to get the passenger down from the bus. Instead of doing so, the conductor had made another mistake by issuing a ticket to the animal. So, disciplinary action would be taken against the conductor

