01st Feb, 2022. 02:44 pm

Russian girl’s performance of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ impresses Nora Fatehi

01st Feb, 2022. 02:44 pm
Dance Meri Rani

Nora Fatehi’s dazzling dances in Guru Randhawa’s recent song Dance Meri Rani have sparked an Instagram Reel trend, with netizens inspired by her dazzling dances. A reel of a young Russian child is currently sweeping the internet, attracting Fatehi’s attention.

In this brief video, Esenya, a six-year-old girl, performs some outstanding steps on a gym floor. The young kid, who was dressed in a tracksuit, was seen not only grooving to the song but also proving her flexibility by doing a full split.

The tiny dancer’s strong performance is melting hearts throughout the internet, including Fatehi’s, who shared the video on her Instagram page. “What a cutie pie 🥰 shes sooo good!!!! ❤️😍🔥” Fateh yelled, applauding the young lady in the roughly 4 million-viewing video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The video has not only captured Fatehi’s eye, but also that of the song’s choreographer, Bosco Martis. “This is really adorable!” Martis responded to the original post with a remark.

