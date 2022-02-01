Russian girl’s performance of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ impresses Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s dazzling dances in Guru Randhawa’s recent song ‘Dance Meri Rani‘ have sparked an Instagram Reel trend, with netizens inspired by her dazzling dances. A reel of a young Russian child is currently sweeping the internet, attracting Fatehi’s attention.

In this brief video, Esenya, a six-year-old girl, performs some outstanding steps on a gym floor. The young kid, who was dressed in a tracksuit, was seen not only grooving to the song but also proving her flexibility by doing a full split.

The tiny dancer’s strong performance is melting hearts throughout the internet, including Fatehi’s, who shared the video on her Instagram page. “What a cutie pie 🥰 shes sooo good!!!! ❤️😍🔥” Fateh yelled, applauding the young lady in the roughly 4 million-viewing video.

The video has not only captured Fatehi’s eye, but also that of the song’s choreographer, Bosco Martis. “This is really adorable!” Martis responded to the original post with a remark.

