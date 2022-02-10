Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:49 pm
Security guard drew eyes on the Rs 7.5 crore painting cause he was bored

Security guard

A security guard who was entrusted with protecting a 7,40,000 pound painting in a Russian exhibition vandalised it.

The guard used a ball pen to draw eyeballs on the faceless characters in abstract artist Anna Leporskaya’s work.

Although the name of the vandal has not been revealed, officials have initiated an investigation into the incident. If convicted, the defendant might face a year in prison as well as a significant fine.

The vandalism of the famous painting Three Figures was seen by two people visiting the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where the painting was on display.

According to the media, the Yeltsin Center made a statement, “We inform you that during the investigation, the person who painted the eyes on the figures in the painting by Anna Leporskaya was identifiedthis is an employee of a private security organization that carries out security activities of the Yeltsin Center.”

After an expert evaluation, the damaged artwork was transferred to Moscow for repair. Because the ballpoint pen was hit “without strong pressure,” the painting can be completely restored and the artwork saved.

 

