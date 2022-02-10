Security guard drew eyes on the Rs 7.5 crore painting cause he was bored

A security guard who was entrusted with protecting a 7,40,000 pound painting in a Russian exhibition vandalised it.

The guard used a ball pen to draw eyeballs on the faceless characters in abstract artist Anna Leporskaya’s work.

Although the name of the vandal has not been revealed, officials have initiated an investigation into the incident. If convicted, the defendant might face a year in prison as well as a significant fine.

The vandalism of the famous painting ‘Three Figures‘ was seen by two people visiting the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where the painting was on display.

According to the media, the Yeltsin Center made a statement, “We inform you that during the investigation, the person who painted the eyes on the figures in the painting by Anna Leporskaya was identified – this is an employee of a private security organization that carries out security activities of the Yeltsin Center.”

After an expert evaluation, the damaged artwork was transferred to Moscow for repair. Because the ballpoint pen was hit “without strong pressure,” the painting can be completely restored and the artwork saved.

The guard should be arrested for defacing a artists work. Looking better or not,he still did something he wasn't authorized to do,it was the artists work,if teh artist wanted eyes in it he would've done it himself, he didn't need a bored guard to do it — Bobogaga (@emmapandason) February 9, 2022

The immaturity in this world is reaching large levels among adults. Raise up to your higher self instead of drawing eyes on a painting because you were bored. 😠 — Stacey Williams🌊👩🏾♥️♌🇺🇸☮️🌈😷 (@StaceyW32933359) February 9, 2022

This is horrible. A ball point pen too could cause so much damage to the canvas itself. I'm excited to see it restored — Ruby (@RubyOtaku_) February 9, 2022

what i dont understand is how the restoration is gonna cost 3k…. the ink in ballpoint pens is Not hard to remove and i can only assume this piece has a protective varnish on it so like….. whats w that price point???? — 🪦👻keyboard🧟‍♂️☢️ (@wallowrats) February 9, 2022

Not as detailed as this one but she tried. pic.twitter.com/161m1fYiys — Nettangel 🐓🍷🦂🐍🗑🦨#NeverVoteConservative (@nettangel7) February 9, 2022

He's just an unappreciated visionary. — David (@JustinT26854447) February 9, 2022

This would be funnier if he had added googly eyes. — Spellczyker (@spellczyker) February 9, 2022

I assume they hired Mr. Bean. pic.twitter.com/G8D41gDSxx — 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕠𝕗 𝔽𝕦𝕫𝕫𝕪 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔 🌹 (@katiepajamas) February 9, 2022

Must admit that the painting looks better with the eyes. Is there a gofundme to get the guard out of the gulag? — Theuresa Maven (@theuresamaven) February 9, 2022