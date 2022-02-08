Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar Grooves to ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:32 pm
Kacha Badam

She puts on an aggressive dancing performance with the two females, complete with flawlessly synchronised motions, despite her elderly age.

On social media, the song “Kacha Badam” has gone viral, with actors and influencers dancing to its upbeat sounds. Another video of ‘Shooter Dadi’ Prakashi Tomar grooving to the trending Bengali song has now appeared online.

In the video which is uploaded on Prakashi’s Instagram account, the old woman can be seen dancing with two girls who look like her granddaughters.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: French Dancers Nail The Hook Step to Kacha Badam Song 

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dadi Prakashi (@shooterdadi)

The video has received over 1270 likes, and viewers have been swept away by her lovely performance,

One user said. ‘Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” another added, “Dadi, aap sabse energetic ho,”

Read More

2 hours ago
Meet Raju Patel, the Digital Beggar Who Accepts PhonePe Payments

Digital money is becoming more and more significant in our lives as...
3 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill joins viral 'Such a boring day' trend

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known figure in the television industry. With her...
3 hours ago
Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Cheryl Delsangro of Las Vegas said she rescued a dog Labrador retriever,...
3 hours ago
Photos: Ananya Panday looks bossy in a Lionne outfit!

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
3 hours ago
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an...
3 hours ago
Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step at a buffet

The film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, is still getting good...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

OnePlus 7T
29 seconds ago
OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...
Umar Rasheed
42 seconds ago
Umar Rasheed appointed bowling consultant for Mohammad Hasnain

Umar Rasheed, the bowling coach of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in...
UN, Western envoys urge Tunisia to restore judicial watchdog
11 mins ago
UN, Western envoys urge Tunisia to restore judicial watchdog

TUNIS, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Tunisian President Kais Saied faced growing pressure...
Oppo A5 2020
13 mins ago
Oppo a5 2020 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600