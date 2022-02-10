Some humorous Twitter memes on ‘Teddy Day’
Valentine’s Week is important for everyone who is in love, not simply those who are dating or in a relationship. Teddy Day is the fourth day, following Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Celebration Day. On February 10, loved ones are given a teddy bear soft toys as a token of their concern.
Read more: Valentine’s Day 2021 – History, facts & fantasies
Singles are enjoying the day in style by uploading humorous memes on the microblogging website. Love birds are using Twitter to express their affection for their mates. We’ve prepared a list of some of the best ones in this post that are sure to make you laugh.
Take a look at the following:
Only guys who love their Teddy more than anything pic.twitter.com/Y0d9C55GYV
— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) February 10, 2022
Single me after buying a teddy bear on teddy day
Me to Teddy Bear: pic.twitter.com/m63ZtdeQMy
— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 10, 2022
Teddy Day exist !
Meanwhile Teddies to other Toys : pic.twitter.com/DV2jLtoGoc
— Rishabh Pandey (@_rishabhpandeyy) February 10, 2022
When single me buy a teddy on TEDDY DAY…
Friend :- Abe tu toh single ha Phir kiske liye teddy liye ha
Le me :- pic.twitter.com/oYT0NkohUH
— ✨🔥𝑪𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑩𝑯𝑨𝑻𝑼𝑹𝑨🔥✨ (@MeMer_AYUSHNA20) February 10, 2022
Teddy Day
She : Where is my Teddy, Babu?
Me :#TeddyDay pic.twitter.com/7Q3toa85ue
— PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 10, 2022
Teddy day pic.twitter.com/Y5K7EBi6Sj
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 10, 2022
Happy Teddy day…..
Bedeshi wala Deshi wala pic.twitter.com/S8ATte6rBo
— ✨🔥𝑪𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑩𝑯𝑨𝑻𝑼𝑹𝑨🔥✨ (@MeMer_AYUSHNA20) February 10, 2022
Happy teddy bear day
Ye lo aapke liye 🤗 pic.twitter.com/oxnNP198wj
— Mohit Patel (@realsticaasiq) February 10, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news