Some humorous Twitter memes on ‘Teddy Day’

Valentine’s Week is important for everyone who is in love, not simply those who are dating or in a relationship. Teddy Day is the fourth day, following Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Celebration Day. On February 10, loved ones are given a teddy bear soft toys as a token of their concern.

Read more: Valentine’s Day 2021 – History, facts & fantasies

Singles are enjoying the day in style by uploading humorous memes on the microblogging website. Love birds are using Twitter to express their affection for their mates. We’ve prepared a list of some of the best ones in this post that are sure to make you laugh.

Take a look at the following:

Only guys who love their Teddy more than anything pic.twitter.com/Y0d9C55GYV — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) February 10, 2022

Single me after buying a teddy bear on teddy day

Me to Teddy Bear: pic.twitter.com/m63ZtdeQMy — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 10, 2022

Teddy Day exist ! Meanwhile Teddies to other Toys : pic.twitter.com/DV2jLtoGoc — Rishabh Pandey (@_rishabhpandeyy) February 10, 2022

When single me buy a teddy on TEDDY DAY…

Friend :- Abe tu toh single ha Phir kiske liye teddy liye ha

Le me :- pic.twitter.com/oYT0NkohUH — ✨🔥𝑪𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑩𝑯𝑨𝑻𝑼𝑹𝑨🔥✨ (@MeMer_AYUSHNA20) February 10, 2022

Teddy Day She : Where is my Teddy, Babu? Me :#TeddyDay pic.twitter.com/7Q3toa85ue — PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 10, 2022

Happy Teddy day…..

Bedeshi wala Deshi wala pic.twitter.com/S8ATte6rBo — ✨🔥𝑪𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑩𝑯𝑨𝑻𝑼𝑹𝑨🔥✨ (@MeMer_AYUSHNA20) February 10, 2022