Platinum Jubilee is being marketed as unique collector’s items due to a typo of the occasion as “Platinum Jubbly” honouring the Plates and mugs to Queen Elizabeth II’s.

The dishes were produced in China and were intended to be sold in British stores for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70th year on the throne, according to the Wholesale Clearance.

They were withdrawn, however, once it was revealed that the event had been misspelt as “Jubbly.”

The entire supply of 10,800 misprinted plates, mugs, and tea sets is being sold for $43,817.76 by Wholesale Clearance. The typographical error was compared to Del Boy, the main character in the long-running BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, who has a unique cockney dialect.

The listing states, “So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy … two birds with one stone.”