Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:54 pm
Spotted: A mysterious kangaroo was snapped near a Danish road

kangaroo

A kangaroo hopped loose next to a road in Denmark, and local police said they had no idea where the animal came from. A driver contacted officers in Oster Ulslev, Lolland, to report seeing the kangaroo close to the road, according to South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police on Facebook.

The cops received the driver’s smartphone clip from the camera.

According to authorities, the kangaroo’s owner is likely to come forward and assist with the capture. A survey of the kangaroos at the neighbouring Knuthenborg Safari Park revealed that none of the animals was gone.

If the marsupial wanders into a road, officers are worried about both the animal’s safety and the safety of motorists.

Watch the video here:

