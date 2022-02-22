Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:37 pm
Terrifying video: A raging bull tackles a mountain cyclist

mountain cyclist

A mountain cyclist was attacked and knocked over by a rampaging bull during an off-road race in California. Tony Inderbitzin was assaulted by a cow at the Bianchi Rock Cobbler event in Bakerfield, California. The video has gone viral on the internet.

According to the media, The world-famous mountain climb is a “ridiculously difficult” ride with over 128 kilometres of winding terrain and a variety of wild animals along the way.

In a video, another participant named Richard Pepper, a cyclist, can be seen making his way down the slope. As he went by, the rider managed to avoid being attacked by the bull.

Tony came within seconds of passing the bovine and was viciously attacked by it. Tony was knocked off his bike by the massive animal, which charged towards him. With its horns, the bull even threw Tony into the air.

Read more: Award-Winning Pakistani Cyclist Samar Khan harassed in federal capital

According to Tony “I am extremely sore. I have never been this sore. Initially, after the attack, my neck was killing me. That was the focal point of the soreness. Now it’s the lower back.”

The link to the video is given below:

The Bianchi Rock Cobbler’s creator, Sam Ames, commented on the clip of Tony getting attacked by the bull, stating, “For the record, while we love our shenanigans at the event, this was not planned, we don’t condone riding at or near bulls. In nine years we have passed countless cows and bulls.”

He added, “All riders involved are safe, unharmed if you can believe it and [2] of the [3] finished the ride and toasted beers. Rider safety is a top priority, so while this is able to get some laughs, thankfully, we will review or modify our route as needed for next year.”

Some responses by the netizens:

