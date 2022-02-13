Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 03:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Thief ask for alms from the shopkeeper, does the hilarious act when refuses

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 03:01 pm
Thief

A video of a thief taking something so petty has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens speechless. Ghantaa, a popular meme page, published the video on Instagram. The video has received over 47,000 likes and has gone viral.

In the video, a scammer approaches a store and begs the owner to donate money to him. And it does this amusing thing. When a shopkeeper denies giving anything to the man, The con artist did not want to leave empty-handed.

Read more: Meet Raju Patel, the Digital Beggar Who Accepts PhonePe Payments

He kept conversing with the shopkeeper to keep himself occupied. In the meantime, he grabs the shopkeeper’s shoes from outside his shop.

The following is a link to a viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

Internet users found the video entertaining, flooding the comments section.

Read More

14 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 13th February #239 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 239 that was released today, February 11,...
16 hours ago
Watch Ranveer Singh grooves with Alia Bhatt at her Dholida song

Alia Bhatt has been making the rounds in the media, as she...
19 hours ago
Inspirational Video: A little girl motivates herself while she snowboards

Even though Aubrin Sage is just four years old, she has already...
20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde looks aesthetic as she prepares her mom's birthday in Maldives

Pooja Hegde is currently in the Maldives with her family. The actress...
20 hours ago
Tiger and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 to release on Eid, new poster is out!

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff and Tara...
20 hours ago
Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after Sushant Singh's death

Rhea Chakraborty posted a video of herself capturing her voice. She also...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan reports 3,206 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths
17 mins ago
Pakistan reports 3,206 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,206 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24...
Govt will respond to opposition’s no-confidence motion in constitutional manner: Fawad
26 mins ago
Govt will respond to opposition’s no-confidence motion in constitutional manner: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said...
2 hours ago
PM iterates ‘zero tolerance’ against mob lynching after Khanewal incident

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the mob...
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly
2 hours ago
Ali & Saboor treats fans with scintillating clicks at a post-wedding dinner

Newlyweds Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly, who tied the knot in an...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600