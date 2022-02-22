Trump’s Truth Social is facing truth bombs and memes on Twitter

On Presidents’ Day, to honour the legacy of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump, the country’s most contentious leader, launched his social media programme, Truth Social.

When it was launched on Apple’s iOS platform, Truth Social experienced a number of issues. When attempting to register their accounts, users were either unable to do so or received “error” alerts. Many Trump critics mocked the app’s weak start, with #TruthSocial receiving hundreds of tweets just hours after it launched.

Even before it was officially launched, Truth Social was plagued by trolls.

Truth Social will not have any censorship. As long as your posts are about how amazing Dear Leader Donald Trump is, your account will remain in good standing. Join us today! — TheTruthSocial (parody) (@TheTruthSocial) February 16, 2022

Trump’s #TruthSocial is experiencing issues with their server 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iwg7ktnM2v — Tim Abbott (@AbbottTim) February 21, 2022

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said he hopes the bugs are cleared by March 1st. Yeah, that’s not gonna happen. #TruthSocial pic.twitter.com/OiFYYsvThZ — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) February 21, 2022

Relax everyone, #TruthSocial will be working as soon as Mexico pays for the firewall. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 21, 2022

Devin Nunes just completed the cable management over at #TruthSocial pic.twitter.com/r9lYRVcNNg — Bella de Monsterella 🐈 🌊🇺🇸 (@FrozenFingers1) February 21, 2022

#TruthSocial Devin Nunes and Donald Trump boast that Truth social, will be a hub for free thinkers. pic.twitter.com/yOrkE4HEsr — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) February 21, 2022

Several Republicans and Trump loyalists welcomed the app amid caustic remarks and jokes.

BREAKING: Trump’s #TruthSocial has reached #1 in the Top Charts of the App Store. pic.twitter.com/GuWXBCuDrr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2022

FYI – I am up and running on #TRUTHSocial. pic.twitter.com/1ova4lrjts — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 18, 2022

Within 24 hours of Launch, Donald Trump’s #TruthSocial app becomes most downloaded app on Apple App Store — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 22, 2022

Truth Social’s logo is nearly identical to that of TRAILER, a solar-powered mobility company based in the United Kingdom.