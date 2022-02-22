Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Trump’s Truth Social is facing truth bombs and memes on Twitter

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:52 pm
Truth Social

On Presidents’ Day, to honour the legacy of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump, the country’s most contentious leader, launched his social media programme, Truth Social.

When it was launched on Apple’s iOS platform, Truth Social experienced a number of issues. When attempting to register their accounts, users were either unable to do so or received “error” alerts. Many Trump critics mocked the app’s weak start, with #TruthSocial receiving hundreds of tweets just hours after it launched.

Read more: “I am not a ‘big fan’ of cryptocurrencies”, Donald Trump

Even before it was officially launched, Truth Social was plagued by trolls.

 

Several Republicans and Trump loyalists welcomed the app amid caustic remarks and jokes.

Truth Social’s logo is nearly identical to that of TRAILER, a solar-powered mobility company based in the United Kingdom.

Read More

16 hours ago
Twin brothers marry twin sisters and give birth to twin sons

Due to an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, two recently born kids are both...
18 hours ago
Netizens reacts to Gehraiyaan movie, 'Picture banani nahi aati'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after...
18 hours ago
Ali Noor denies all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him

Pakistani singer Ali Noor said on Monday that he denies "all allegations...
18 hours ago
Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a movie office smash....
18 hours ago
From Guru to Devdas, 4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai’s career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known...
19 hours ago
Gehraiyaan’s director reveals he received abusive emails

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

EUR TO PKR
2 mins ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.70 and...
KWD TO PKR
3 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs581.40 and...
TRY to PKR
5 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.78 and...
WhatsApp Voice note
5 mins ago
WhatsApp continues to improve its voice note feature

According to WABetainfo, Meta-owned messaging company WhatsApp is making some changes to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600