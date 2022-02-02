Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm

Two men are in trouble due to a car stunt near Sea Link

car stunt

The Mumbai Police Department apprehended two people for a dangerous car stunt near the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

According to the media, Imran Jahir Alam Ansari (27) and Gulfam Sabir Ansari (25) went near the sea bridge at night. Imran sat on the hood while Gulfam drove the automobile.

When a bystander took a video and tweeted it, tagging the Mumbai Police official Twitter account, the two got themselves into trouble. While publishing the video, Amit Patil, the Twitter user who recorded the entire scene, added, “Please take action.” He went on to say that the car was on its way from the Sea Link to Bandra.

Read more: Man arrested for performing stunts on a moving car in Peshawar, watch

 

A group of people can be seen inside the white automobile, with one man seated on the hood. As another car passed by, the occupants, some of whom appeared to be without masks, were seen cheering.

The car’s driver and the man who sat on the hood were both caught. Mumbai Police checked the car registration number in order to identify and catch the offender.

According to Sub Inspector Anandrao Kaashid from Bandra police station, “On the basis of the car registration number, we arrested Imran and Gulfam from Kurla. Both the accused were charged under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (act engendering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.

