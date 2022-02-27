Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 08:47 pm
Ukrainian woman tearfully sings the national anthem while cleaning the glass of her bombed home

Ukrainian woman
In this video, a Ukrainian woman can be seen crying while singing the national anthem while cleaning up debris from her destroyed home has gone viral.

Ukraine is currently in a conflict with Russian soldiers invading and bombing cities. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military strikes in Ukraine on Thursday. Several videos depicting the ordeal that Ukrainians are facing have been making the rounds on the internet as part of the ongoing crisis between the two countries.

Read more: As the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens, this old photo of a couple wearing two flags goes viral

Oksana Gulenko can be seen singing the national anthem while cleaning up shards of glass from her bombed-out home in the short video. Her apartment building in Kyiv, the country’s capital, had been damaged by a missile attack. At the end, Oksana can be seen holding back tears and breaking down, saying, “Long Live Ukraine.”

Reads the caption of the post, “A woman in Kyiv sings Ukraine’s national anthem from her bombed apartment as she cleans the leftover shards of glass.”

Here is the link to the video:

The video received over 68k views after being shared online. Netizens were moved by the woman’s plight and expressed their feelings in the comments section.

