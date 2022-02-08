Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral: A couple from Tamil Nadu hosts a metaverse wedding reception

The Metaverse is a computer depiction of real people, places, and things that exist in a digital representation.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:22 pm
metaverse

A Tamil Nadu bride and husband made history when they hosted India’s first wedding reception on the Metaverse, an online realm of interconnected 3D virtual worlds.

Both Potterheads, Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, were married on the same day in the hamlet of Sivalingapuram in Tamil Nadu. Dinesh is a software developer with a keen interest in blockchain and NFT, whereas Jaganandhini is a scientist. With the help of a software start-up called TardiVerse, they created a Hogwarts-themed metaverse for the reception.

The bride and groom’s virtual avatars greeted guests in the metaverse venue, which was presided over by the bride’s late father’s avatar.

Read more: Desi bride flooded with work even on her wedding day goes viral

On social media, photos and videos from the metaverse wedding reception have gone viral. One of the videos shows a musical concert that was broadcast live from Chennai via the metaverse.

Watch the video here:

Dinesh had previously said to the media, “I am into Blockchain, NFTs, and technology for the past few years. I used to be always unique and I wanted to keep my life event as a memorable one. As a techie, we always look into the problems and see the possible solutions through programming languages.

The wedding idea came after more COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in Tamil Nadu. According to Dinesh, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I had to cap the number of friends and family at 100 for my marriage and reception. So, I decided to solemnize my marriage in the presence of a small group of people at Sivalingapuram and hold my reception virtually on metaverse. I was also working on blockchain technology for the past one year.

Read More

3 hours ago
Nigerian artist uses her body as a canvas to create portraits

Oni Mary Ayomide, a talented makeup artist, uses a variety of mediums...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Dog recovered after falling down 200-ft cliff

A touching video of a dog reuniting with its owner's family after...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Makes a Saree of potato Chips Packets Netizens Divided 

If someone were to compile a list of the most popular and...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: a Desi couple dances to the Pushpa song Oo Antava During Varmala Ceremony 

The Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, continues to receive...
19 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 8th February #233 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Wordle Answer Today: Here is the Wordle word 234 that was released...
19 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Students Training to Make Cow Dung Cakes, Netizens Reacts

A video of a lecturer at the reputed Banaras Hindu University teaching...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Inside Waseem Badami's star-studded birthday bash
5 mins ago
Inside Waseem Badami’s star-studded birthday bash

Waseem Badami, a well-known host, and journalist, turned 37 today and celebrated...
Bangladesh sports veterans hail Beijing Olympics opening
6 mins ago
Bangladesh sports veterans hail Beijing Olympics opening

DHAKA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Sports veterans in Bangladesh have hailed the...
Alia Bhatt
7 mins ago
Alia Bhatt expresses her desire to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with...
8 mins ago
Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training will be conducted for two months

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600