Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step at a buffet

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Srivalli hook step

The film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, is still getting good reviews. From the catchy tunes to the fierce dialogue, fans appreciate everything about the movie. Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step became an internet sensation. And now there’s another funny video of a group of dancers nailing the hook step, which has certainly gone viral.

On Instagram, Razi Shaikh posted the viral video. In the clip, he can be seen doing the song’s hook step with Zaid Darbar and Noorin Sha. They all danced on the hook step while standing in front of a buffet with a dish in their hands. They won hearts online by moving in full Pushpa style in the dinner line.

Read more: Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

Reads the caption of the post, “Dinner with atrangz on this trend.”

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shaikh razi (@razishaikh6)

The video received 2.6 million views after it was shared online. Netizens couldn’t get enough of the hilarious performance, and their reactions filled the comments area.

Read More

36 mins ago
Deepika Padukone talks about if Ranveer was okay with intimate scenes, 'yuck'

Deepika Padukone has responded to questions about whether or not her husband,...
38 mins ago
Viral: A couple from Tamil Nadu hosts a metaverse wedding reception

A Tamil Nadu bride and husband made history when they hosted India's...
45 mins ago
Alia Bhatt expresses her desire to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with...
1 hour ago
Watch Video: Dolphin and a humpback whale were seen whirling together

A photographer from Hawaii, Jacob VanderVelde, captured the "unique and magical" sight...
3 hours ago
Fashion Designer thought no one would wear her pantsuit, then see what happened

The most unexpected of clothing frequently become fashionable in the world of...
4 hours ago
Nigerian artist uses her body as a canvas to create portraits

Oni Mary Ayomide, a talented makeup artist, uses a variety of mediums...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Here’s the complete Oscars 2022 list of nominations: Dune leading the race

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan are declaring the nominees for Oscars...
5 mins ago
Senate opposition blasts absence of ministers during Question Hour

ISLAMABAD: The members of the joint opposition reprimanded the absence of ministers...
365 Days star Michele
5 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele fight baddies in a new music video

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
8 mins ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600