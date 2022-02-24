Viral: A man driving a car with a tiger

In Karachi’s posh neighbourhood, a man is seen driving a beautiful car while a tiger sits in the passenger seat, its face out the window went viral on social media.

Officials from the Sindh Wildlife Department promised to take action against the man once they had gathered enough evidence. The provenance of the video has yet to be known.

Read more: Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger cubs from Guwahati zoo

Click here to watch the video:

The legislation prohibits residents from keeping any wild animal, according to the Wildlife Department, and infractions can result in fines of up to Rs 500,000.