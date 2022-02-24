Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:55 pm
Viral: Doggo appears to be overwhelmed on his first day at work

Doggo appears
In this wonderfully cute video, the doggo appears uneasy and frightened posted on Reddit, as a man pretends to be working there.

According to a sign on the floor, the doggo appears to be employed at a tyre and AutoCare company. When the man asks him a question and even asks how much it would cost, the dog appears to be trying to communicate.

Read more: Woman consoles her ‘Betu’ pet dog and hugs him tightly

Reads the caption of a video shared on Reddit’s ‘What’s Wrong With Your Dog’ community by a member named Azsnee09, “Overwhelmed on his first day on the job.”

Take a look at the adorable video below:

Reddit user commented, “Someone please pet that dog.”

Said another. “I would set an orphanage on fire to be able to pet him.”

Another user posted sarcastically, “The amount of horrific things I would do to pet this dog is insurmountable.”

Another user stated, “I like to think he’s genuinely panicked that he has to tend to a customer and is trying to tell him, wait here, I’ll get someone who can speak human.”

