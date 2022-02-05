Viral: French man nails the challenge of the Bengali song “Kacha Badam”

After capturing the hearts of netizens from all over the world, the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam has now made its way to Europe. The upbeat song by peanut vendor Bhuban Badyakar has gone viral on Instagram. Here is the viral video in which a Frenchman nails the song’s steps, impressing Desi netizens once more.

Jika, a French dancer who became a Desi netizen’s favourite overnight after his spectacular dance performance to the hit song Naatu Naatu, has published a Kacha Badam dance video. Jika and two friends flawlessly executed the instructions demonstrated by other internet users.

There have been over 37,400 likes on the video.

Take a look at the following:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

There have been several comments. While some individuals were overjoyed to see the dance video, others thought it was a fantastic performance.