Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to ‘Kacha Badam’ on ‘Oo Antava’ choreography

Ganesh Acharya, the viral video's creator, shared his dance version with Kacha Badam and his students on Instagram.

We’re sure you’ve danced to at least one of the three upbeat songs that are now trending on Instagram. They’re the Bengali viral song Kacha Badam and two huge blockbuster songs from the Telugu film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, so you don’t have to think too hard.

Do you know who choreographed the song, despite the fact that netizens have spent a lot of time grooving to the hook routines presented in Oo Antava? The choreographer is none other than Ganesh Acharya. He is well-known for showcasing simple yet effective hooking techniques for popular tunes.

Ganesh Acharya and his students shared their dance version of Kacha Badam on Instagram. The finished outcome is nothing short of amazing. The caption stated, “Trying to match ongoing trends in my style!!”

What do you get when the choreographer who taught Allu Arjun the Oo Antava hook dances to the Kacha Badam song? Another viral video has surfaced!

Take a look at the following:

The video has over 625k likes and hundreds of comments. The astounding steps thrilled the audience, which expressed a wish to try them out.