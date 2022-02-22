Because of the late serving of a meal to the Baaratis, the groom’s family members, meaning that they were not fed until the wedding rituals were completed. This enraged the groom’s father to the point where he refused to attend the wedding ceremony and instead decided to return.

Recently, we’ve heard some stories of grooms and couples cancelling their weddings for ridiculous reasons. One such video has gone viral in which a man declines to marry after his family members were provided with a late supper in Purnia, Bihar.

Rajkumar Oraon, the groom, from Amari Kukraun resident, appeared with his baarat on time at the wedding venue. While the wedding rituals were being observed, there was a delay in serving the food to the groom’s family members.

Locals and the panchayat then interfered, attempting to broker a settlement between the two parties. The groom had already departed the premises, demanding the cancellation of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the groom’s father repaid the bride’s family for the cost of the meal, as well as the bike and any other gifts received by the groom.

The bride’s mother has filed a complaint against the groom and his father with the Kasba police station, and the case is being investigated.