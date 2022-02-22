Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 04:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral: Groom refuses to marry and flees the wedding venue due to being served the late food

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 04:36 pm
wedding

Because of the late serving of a meal to the Baaratis, the groom’s family members, meaning that they were not fed until the wedding rituals were completed. This enraged the groom’s father to the point where he refused to attend the wedding ceremony and instead decided to return.

Recently, we’ve heard some stories of grooms and couples cancelling their weddings for ridiculous reasons. One such video has gone viral in which a man declines to marry after his family members were provided with a late supper in Purnia, Bihar.

Rajkumar Oraon, the groom, from Amari Kukraun resident, appeared with his baarat on time at the wedding venue. While the wedding rituals were being observed, there was a delay in serving the food to the groom’s family members.

Read more: Watch Video: Groom bursts into tears, When the bride walks in

Locals and the panchayat then interfered, attempting to broker a settlement between the two parties. The groom had already departed the premises, demanding the cancellation of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the groom’s father repaid the bride’s family for the cost of the meal, as well as the bike and any other gifts received by the groom.

The bride’s mother has filed a complaint against the groom and his father with the Kasba police station, and the case is being investigated.

Read More

16 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 22nd February #248 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 248 that was released today, February 22,...
17 hours ago
Twin brothers marry twin sisters and give birth to twin sons

Due to an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, two recently born kids are both...
19 hours ago
Netizens reacts to Gehraiyaan movie, 'Picture banani nahi aati'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after...
19 hours ago
Ali Noor denies all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him

Pakistani singer Ali Noor said on Monday that he denies "all allegations...
19 hours ago
Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a movie office smash....
19 hours ago
From Guru to Devdas, 4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai’s career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China, Russia
18 mins ago
China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: UN rights expert

GENEVA - UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as...
Leftover Noodles Legs Amputated
24 mins ago
Leftover Noodles Legs Amputated: AFTER EATING LEFTOVER NOODLES, A TEENAGER’S LEGS AND FINGERS WERE AMPUTATED

A 19-year-old student had to have both of his legs and all...
leptospirosis
25 mins ago
19 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji reported on Tuesday five more deaths from leptospirosis, bringing...
Usman Dar
31 mins ago
Competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports, Talent Hunt Drive to begin from March

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600