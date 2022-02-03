Viral: Mother and daughter dance to ‘Kacha Badaam’ in matching outfits

On social media, a video of a mother and daughter dancing to the popular Bengali song Kacha Badam has become popular. Sony and Tania, a mother and daughter combo, released a video of themselves dancing to the popular song Kacha Badam in matching clothes.

The Bengali song “Kacha Badam” is credited to Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut dealer from West Bengal. The song has gone viral despite the fact that many people do not understand the lyrics.

Read more: Empty Flight: Air Hostess Dance to Kacha Badam Song goes viral

The mother and daughter’s video has been seen over 55,000 times. Sony and Tania are seen flawlessly doing peppy dance moves. Without missing a beat, the couple can be seen synchronising their steps. The video was shared on Instagram by @tania_and_sony with the caption, “TWIN FLAMES”. 🔥 👩‍❤️‍👩

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

This viral video received a lot of positive feedback from internet users. Their comments can be found below: