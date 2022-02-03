Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 06:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral: Mother and daughter dance to ‘Kacha Badaam’ in matching outfits

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 06:34 pm
Mother and daughter

On social media, a video of a mother and daughter dancing to the popular Bengali song Kacha Badam has become popular. Sony and Tania, a mother and daughter combo, released a video of themselves dancing to the popular song Kacha Badam in matching clothes.

The Bengali song “Kacha Badam” is credited to Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut dealer from West Bengal. The song has gone viral despite the fact that many people do not understand the lyrics.

Read more: Empty Flight: Air Hostess Dance to Kacha Badam Song goes viral

The mother and daughter’s video has been seen over 55,000 times. Sony and Tania are seen flawlessly doing peppy dance moves. Without missing a beat, the couple can be seen synchronising their steps.

The video was shared on Instagram by @tania_and_sony with the caption, “TWIN FLAMES”. 🔥 👩‍❤️‍👩

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

This viral video received a lot of positive feedback from internet users. Their comments can be found below:

Read More

3 hours ago
Netizens got thrills over a little girl and her dad dancing to ‘Kacha Badaam’

People are overjoyed when a little girl dances with her father to...
3 hours ago
400 Students gave class 12 board exam under the headlights of the car

At Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh College, almost 400 students were compelled to...
18 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Man Drives Burning Truck to Safety, Netizens Praised

Netizens are praising a man from Kerala for his prompt involvement, which...
20 hours ago
Altaf Hussain expresses best wishes to TikTok star Hareem Shah, watch video

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom...
20 hours ago
When Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Pakistani designer's dress

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing...
21 hours ago
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot amid Fukrey 3 shoot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for quite some time...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Australian researchers develop a more accurate model to analyze COVID-19 infection
8 mins ago
Australian researchers develop a more accurate model to analyze COVID-19 infection

SYDNEY, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Australian researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute...
iphone 13 Pro
9 mins ago
Apple Iphone 13 pro Price in Pakistan after Increased tax

Apply Iphone 13 pro: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13...
13 mins ago
Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for only freedom:  APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has...
Garena Free Fire Redeem
13 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 3 2022

Today, 3 February 2022, you can get a free fire code. Garena...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600