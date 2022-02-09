Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile’s neck after 6 years

crocodile's neck

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was first seen with the tyre around its neck in 2016, according to wildlife officials in the country, and numerous attempts to capture and free the reptile failed.

Thanks to the efforts of a local citizen, a 13-foot crocodile in Indonesia that had had a motorcycle tyre wrapped around its neck for six years was finally liberated.

Tili, a 34-year-old Sragen resident, said he started capturing the crocodile three weeks ago, using ropes and chicken as bait. He claimed the crocodile avoided him twice until he finally caught it on Monday.

On camera, Tili and a large group of villagers are shown restraining the crocodile while cutting the tyre from around its neck.

Tili expressed his intention to help the crocodile since he felt bad for its suffering.

