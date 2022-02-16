Viral: Mysteriously Hundreds of Birds Fall from the Sky

In Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds were seen falling from the sky, with some of them dying. On security camera footage, a flock of migratory birds descending to the pavement from a considerable height is seen.

According to the media, several yellow-headed blackbirds were discovered dead on the streets and sidewalks of Cuauhtémoc on February 7, 2022. According to local officials, more than 100 bodies have fallen from the sky.

Read more: Climate change fuels drop in Albania’s migrant birds

The unusual event has caused a lot of discussion on social media, with some blaming 5G technology and others blaming growing pollution levels. The video can be found here: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Security footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022 Take a look at the responses: This might be due to radiation of mobile phone towers… authority should check the matter seriously — UJJAL ROY (@UJJALRO71879138) February 15, 2022 Is there power lines right there, is it possible they were close enough to have the electricity arc between a ton of them but it only was strong enough to kill a fraction of them? — Alex Deso (@Myselfalex) February 14, 2022 everything is fine wait, isn’t this a sign of the apocalypse? — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  (@FrankiesTwoLoud) February 14, 2022 I don't think they dropped dead. Looks like they flew into the ground and the impact killed them — 𝙒𝘽 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜 🍕🐀 No Capt'n 😷 Trips (@FormerDirtDart) February 14, 2022