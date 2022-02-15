Viral photos: Snow Sculpture of Taj Mahal, took 17 days to build

In Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, which is already on the top of travellers’ lists of snow-loving destinations, had previously seen large crowds flock to dine in the igloo cafe. And now a four-member team was involved in the project, according to Yusuf Baba, the head of the team that created the sculpture. They didn’t use any other material except snow.

The Taj Mahal’s snow sculpture is also attracting a lot of attention. Locals have managed to continue to wow tourists from all around the world by creating this new monument in just 17 days with no material costs.

With the purpose of making the tourist destination Gulmarg more tempting and unforgettable for guests, members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz created a replica of the Taj Mahal, one of the world’s seven wonders. The sculpture, which stands 16 feet tall and is 24 feet by 24 feet in size, drew a large crowd of people who flocked to take photos next to it.

Take a look at the photos:

J&K: A snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal has become a center of attraction for tourists visiting Gulmarg "It took us 17 days to build it. With a height of 16 feet, it covers an area of 24 feet x 24 feet. People are liking it a lot," said Satyajeet Gopal, GM, Grand Mumtaz Hotel pic.twitter.com/divqtR4fgC — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

According to the General Manager of Grand Mumtaz Hotel, Satyajeet Gopal, “We wanted to create some resemblance with the name of the hotel keeping in mind to create something that can be talked about for a long time. We wanted to make it memorable for people. Approximately 100 hours of time has gone into this. This place has already become a centre of attraction for tourists.”