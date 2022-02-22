Abbey can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida while pregnant and showing off her baby bump while wearing a blue floral dress.

On the internet, many people are dancing to the tunes of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s legendary and melancholy words. And in the now-viral video, a pregnant woman dancing to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida has become popular.

Abbey Singh is pregnant with her second child and is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. The Modern Singhs are the couple’s Instagram account, where they post pictures from their daily lives. Despite being pregnant, the woman accurately mimics Alia Bhatt’s dance moves and expressions.

Read the caption of the viral video, ”The minute I saw this trend I knew I wanted to do it – I love the energy of @aliaabhatt 😍 this will be our final dancing reel of Mini Singh still inside my stomach – I can’t wait to have her dance with me one day!.”

Her adorable dance has gone viral, and the video has received a lot of positive feedback. Users flooded the site with heart and love emoticons, as well as encouraging words.