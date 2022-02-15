Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral video: A biker escape the hit of the train while crossing tracks

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
biker escape the hit

In a video, a motorbike narrowly avoided being hit by a super-fast train. As a result of the video’s virality, people are calling for harsher penalties for those who break railway traffic laws and endanger their lives.

A motorcycle attempts to drive near the train lines, according to CCTV footage circulating on the internet. As the man tries to cross the rails, others can be seen waiting on the other side of the level crossing.

The man is seen losing his footing and tripping on the tracks as he tries to cross fast. As soon as he notices the incoming train, he flees, leaving his vehicle behind, only to be completely wrecked by the fast train.

Read more: Biker avoids an accident while overtaking a truck on the Zojila pass

After senior journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar shared the video on Twitter, it became viral. He posted the video with another from a similar occurrence last year, in which another biker escaped with minor injuries.

He tweeted, “Smithereens 2022 bike and train.”

Many people said they punished him for endangering his life and demanded tighter measures to prevent repeat offences.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
UoP closure to facilitate singer Gul Panra sparks fury among students

Students of the Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out...
3 hours ago
Fraud: Odisha man marries 14 women and Dupes Them of Lakhs, Posing As Govt Official

Swain had married at least 14 women under the guise of a...
4 hours ago
Viral: Pregnant Woman Dances to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami

Thanks to the powerful and fascinating lines of Allu Arjun and Rashmika...
4 hours ago
Guests stunned: A girl jumps on the groom with Varmala in the Sindoor ceremony

The internet is filled with humorous and entertaining videos showcasing all of...
19 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 15th February #241 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 241 that was released today, February 15,...
23 hours ago
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi!

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Legendary Comic filmmaker Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75

Hollywood is in mourning on the passing of a legendary comic filmmaker....
Thousands of Afghans come to the street, call on the U.S. to return Afghanistan's assets
10 mins ago
Thousands of Afghans come to the street, call on the U.S. to return Afghanistan’s assets

KABUL, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Afghans came to the street...
Valnetine's Day
13 mins ago
Offset surprises Cardi B with a unique gift on Valnetine’s Day

Offset is turning the town red with his love for Cardi B,...
17 mins ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600