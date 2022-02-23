Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
Viral Video: A father teaches his 3 year old son how to flip rotis

father

On social media, a video of a young toddler has gone viral for all the right reasons. Meet Kabir, a three-year-old kid who is setting an example for everyone in the kitchen.

While many of us struggle to get our rotis just right, here’s a cutie patootie who had no trouble turning the roti on the tawa. His father, Sujay Nadkarni, shared the video on Instagram, where it has received over a million views.

Read more: Amusing chat between a father and his son has gone viral

Kabir can be seen cooking in the kitchen with the help of his father. He can be seen turning the rotis while standing on an elevated platform with a spatula in his hand.

Read the caption of the video, “Kabir loves to cook. Last week, he insisted on making rotis. So, we let him (sic).

The video can be found here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sujay Nadkarni (@thenadfamily)

On the internet, this video has garnered a lot of great reactions. The little child’s parents were recognised for their good parenting.

Below are some more comments:

