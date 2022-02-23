On social media, a video of a young toddler has gone viral for all the right reasons. Meet Kabir, a three-year-old kid who is setting an example for everyone in the kitchen.

While many of us struggle to get our rotis just right, here’s a cutie patootie who had no trouble turning the roti on the tawa. His father, Sujay Nadkarni, shared the video on Instagram, where it has received over a million views.

Kabir can be seen cooking in the kitchen with the help of his father. He can be seen turning the rotis while standing on an elevated platform with a spatula in his hand.

Read the caption of the video, “Kabir loves to cook. Last week, he insisted on making rotis. So, we let him (sic).“

On the internet, this video has garnered a lot of great reactions. The little child’s parents were recognised for their good parenting.

Below are some more comments: