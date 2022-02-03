Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:58 pm
Viral video: A performance by robot guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Tonight Show

Many outstanding performers from all over the world have appeared on The Tonight Show, a prominent late-night chat show. On Tuesday, though, it hosted a dance by a group of robots for the first time.

The three robots, each named SPOT, were created by Boston Robotics and danced to the song “IONIQ: I’m On It” by BTS. Jimmy Fallon, the show’s host, chatted with Robert Playter, the CEO of Boston Robotics, prior to the dance performance.

Read more: When you have no one to play with, here is a robot plays badminton

Fallon asked Playter what SPOT, the robot dog, could do besides dance, pour beer, and climb high stairs. Playter explained, “So, SPOT goes into dangerous places where people don’t want to go, nuclear power plants, electric utilities, and does inspections in making sure that the equipment is running well. So we made SPOT as a platform,”

 

This isn’t the first time the SPOT has done a hit song dance performance. In December 2020, Boston Robots released a three-minute video of humanoid robots Atlas and SPOT expertly swaying to The Contours’ “Do you love me.” The video quickly went viral, garnering over 15 million views in just a few days.

