Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:31 pm

Viral video: Bhopal bride with her baraatis take a gypsy ride

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:31 pm
bride

A bride from Bhopal hired her own baraat instead of the groom. Her baraatis followed her to the wedding venue in a gypsy caravan.

The internet has gone crazy over a bride’s wedding procession in Bhopal. Bhawna of Bairagarh township insisted that her baraat, a traditional wedding procession honouring the groom’s arrival at the wedding venue, be paraded.

The bride’s father was at first hesitant to take out his daughter’s baraat for fear of how his relatives and community members would react, but Bhawna, the bride, was adamant that she would not marry unless her baraat was taken out in the same manner as the groom’s.

Read more: Air hostess bride in wedding lehenga nails the pre-flight safety

The Bairagarh township was circled by Bhawna’s baraat, which was accompanied by family and community members who functioned as baraatis. She sat on the bonnet of an open gypsy and danced to popular Hindi film songs.

Watch the viral video here: Click Here

Bhawna while dancing to a Hindi song dressed in her bridal outfit, told the media, “I told my father that I would not marry if my baraat is not taken out like that of a groom so he agreed and I don’t think any girl has got married like this before in Bhopal.”

Here is the link to the video: Click Here

Read More

37 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed faces trolls over their weird honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon, enjoying Sri Lanka's...
51 mins ago
Saheefa Jabbar's dance on Bole Churiyaan irritates netizens, 'Mood kharaab kardiya'

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a Pakistani actress, has shared a fascinating video on...
58 mins ago
Pillow fighting is now a professional combat sport

Pillow fighting looks to have progressed from a kid's game played in...
58 mins ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

On the shooting of their 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif...
1 hour ago
Watch Samantha reacts to a comedian's version of Oo Antava

On Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava has become a craze,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kriti Sanon
5 mins ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
online shopping
5 mins ago
Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

Mariam, a TikTok user known as @holyhijabi on the video-sharing platform, documented...
Coin Master Free Spins
6 mins ago
Coin Master Free Spins & Coins today on, 1 February 2022

Coin Master Free Spins: Many people play Coin Master, a single-player smartphone...
Union Budget 2022
9 mins ago
Union Budget 2022: Spectrum Auctions to Held in 2022 To Facilitate 5G Rollout

In the Union Budget 2022, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600