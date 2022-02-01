Viral video: Bhopal bride with her baraatis take a gypsy ride

A bride from Bhopal hired her own baraat instead of the groom. Her baraatis followed her to the wedding venue in a gypsy caravan.

The internet has gone crazy over a bride’s wedding procession in Bhopal. Bhawna of Bairagarh township insisted that her baraat, a traditional wedding procession honouring the groom’s arrival at the wedding venue, be paraded.

The bride’s father was at first hesitant to take out his daughter’s baraat for fear of how his relatives and community members would react, but Bhawna, the bride, was adamant that she would not marry unless her baraat was taken out in the same manner as the groom’s.

The Bairagarh township was circled by Bhawna's baraat, which was accompanied by family and community members who functioned as baraatis. She sat on the bonnet of an open gypsy and danced to popular Hindi film songs.

Bhawna while dancing to a Hindi song dressed in her bridal outfit, told the media, “I told my father that I would not marry if my baraat is not taken out like that of a groom so he agreed and I don’t think any girl has got married like this before in Bhopal.”

