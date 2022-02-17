Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Viral Video: Boyfriend proposes his meteorologist girl on camera

meteorologist

Mary Lee, a meteorologist, was shooting a piece at the KPIX 5 studio when she observed Ajit’s daughters, Mirium and Madi, arrive on set with roses. Ajit stunned Mary Lee by proposing to her with a ring, which she had imagined was just a normal family visit.

When her fiancé proposed to her on the set of her show, the meteorologist got the surprise of her life. Mary Lee, a CBS Bay Area meteorologist, was filming a Northern Lights segment when her longtime boyfriend, Ajit Ninan, surprised her by proposing to her on national television.

Ajit stated while proposing to her, “Mary, you are my Northern Lights. You are spectacular and beautiful.”

He added “The girls adore you and I love you. I want you to be a part of my life. Will you be my forever girl and will you marry me?”

Read more: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend, ‘It’s official’

While the girls shouted and leaped in delight, Mary was clearly struck with passion and enthusiastically accepted the proposal.

According to Mary Lee, “It was so unexpected and I honestly did not know if it would ever happen,

She added, “It was just incredible. I am still on a high and still in shock, for sure. Now we have a wedding to plan!

The video has received over 12k views since it was shared online. And the link to the video is given below.

There were so many delighted netizens, who raced to the comments section to express their responses.

