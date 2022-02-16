Viral video: Colorado guy plays the banjo in the woods for fox
It’s impossible to ignore a video of a banjo player serenading a fox in the woods. Over 9 million people have watched the video.
Music has the power to mend shattered hearts and bring them back to life. Even a small melody from your favourite music can make you feel better. We now have an excellent example of how wonderful music can attract both humans and animals.
Read more: Pakistani man plays “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main” Netizens love it
Andy Thorn may be seen playing his banjo in the now-viral video uploaded by Good News Movement on Instagram. When a fox appeared and sat across from him, he was playing a soothing melody in a gorgeous location. Andy wasted no time in starting to serenade the fox.
The caption of the post reads, “The power of music.”
View this post on Instagram
The video has received 9.5 million views. Netizens couldn’t get enough, and the comments section quickly filled up.
Download BOL News App for latest news