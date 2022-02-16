Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Viral video: Colorado guy plays the banjo in the woods for fox

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:42 pm
banjo

It’s impossible to ignore a video of a banjo player serenading a fox in the woods. Over 9 million people have watched the video.

Music has the power to mend shattered hearts and bring them back to life. Even a small melody from your favourite music can make you feel better. We now have an excellent example of how wonderful music can attract both humans and animals.

Read more: Pakistani man plays “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main” Netizens love it 

Andy Thorn may be seen playing his banjo in the now-viral video uploaded by Good News Movement on Instagram. When a fox appeared and sat across from him, he was playing a soothing melody in a gorgeous location. Andy wasted no time in starting to serenade the fox.

The caption of the post reads, “The power of music.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good News Dog (@goodnewsdog)

The video has received 9.5 million views. Netizens couldn’t get enough, and the comments section quickly filled up.

Read More

20 hours ago
Viral photos: Snow Sculpture of Taj Mahal, took 17 days to build

In Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, which is already on the top of...
21 hours ago
Watch: Dhanashree Verma and her mother groove to Kacha Badam song on Valentine's day

On Valentine's Day, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, danced...
22 hours ago
Viral video: A biker escape the hit of the train while crossing tracks

In a video, a motorbike narrowly avoided being hit by a super-fast...
23 hours ago
Watch video: Pet diamond python found in the garbage on an Australian street

In a dumpster in Sydney, Australia, an abandoned Diamond Head python, estimated...
24 hours ago
Horrifying video: lioness approaches the travellers

A video of a lioness approaching two people riding a scooter on...
1 day ago
Osman Khalid Butt expresses shock after Qandeel Baloch's murderer walks free

Netizens and Pakistani celebrities including actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed their fury...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iran nuclear deal
4 mins ago
Iran calls for US ‘political statement’ on nuclear deal

TEHRAN - Iran urged the US Congress on Wednesday to issue a...
textile sector
6 mins ago
Govt approves policy to boost capacity of textile industry

The government has approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of...
Piers Morgan
7 mins ago
Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to ‘puke’ at Prince Andrew’s sexual assault settlement

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Andrew after he chose an out-of-court deal with...
Red Cross
9 mins ago
Red Cross says cyberattack was ‘criminal’

GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that last month's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600