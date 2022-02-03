Viral video: Monkeys stunned to see magic tricks by the visitor in zoo

When a child or an adult sees the tricks, like removing a coin from their ear, they are certain are certainly amazed by it. The video of a monkey from a Mexican zoo making a similar expression has gone viral.

In the video, which was first shared on TikTok, a man named Maximiliano Ibarra performs a magic trick on a monkey. After seeing the act, the monkey becomes puzzled and expresses his suspicions.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Monkeys Shown Video of Themselves on Phone, Their Reaction is Adorable

According to the media, the sweet meeting was caught on camera at Mexico City’s Chapultepec Zoo.

The video has received over 1.6 million views and several comments on TikTok. Many others said the monkey’s attitude was nearly as if it was asking, “What sorcery is this?” in response to the tricks.

Take a look at the following: