Viral Video of Maggi pani puri starts controversy online

A person is seen replacing the usual potato stuffing in pani puri with instant masala noodles and adding spicy mint water.

Maggi and golgappe are two of the most well-known dishes. No one predicted, however, that fast noodles would be employed as a filler in street food. Unfortunately, this has also become a reality, with a video of it becoming viral and making internet users sick.

Mohammed Futurewala, a Twitter user, tweeted the video with the caption, “Dealing mid-week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too [sic],”

The video can be found here:

Dealing mid week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/qrWJ7IsQkM — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 23, 2022

While several people chastised the user and tried to block him from sharing the bizarre meal, a few joked that they would like to try it.

Nothing inherently wrong here. Would have used red chilli garlic chutney instead of green one. Or maybe soupy Maggi — Bored banker (@Boredbanker6) February 23, 2022

This is the limit! — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) February 23, 2022

Use Hazmola water with Ruh Afza on it — Foolstop (@bhatkahua) February 23, 2022

Why spoil Panipuri? It’s not Noodlepuri! — IMA (@IMA_Indian) February 23, 2022

Creativity k chakkar me mood kyun kharab kia — Sajid (@sajcasm_) February 23, 2022