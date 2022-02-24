Viral Video of Maggi pani puri starts controversy online
A person is seen replacing the usual potato stuffing in pani puri with instant masala noodles and adding spicy mint water.
Maggi and golgappe are two of the most well-known dishes. No one predicted, however, that fast noodles would be employed as a filler in street food. Unfortunately, this has also become a reality, with a video of it becoming viral and making internet users sick.
Read more: Food blogger eating ‘fire panipuri’ video goes viral
Mohammed Futurewala, a Twitter user, tweeted the video with the caption, “Dealing mid-week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too [sic],”
The video can be found here:
Dealing mid week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/qrWJ7IsQkM
— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 23, 2022
While several people chastised the user and tried to block him from sharing the bizarre meal, a few joked that they would like to try it.
Nothing inherently wrong here. Would have used red chilli garlic chutney instead of green one. Or maybe soupy Maggi
— Bored banker (@Boredbanker6) February 23, 2022
This is the limit!
— manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) February 23, 2022
— Apocalypse (@Mizzling_Gaze) February 23, 2022
— Sourabh Kumar (@ksourabh90) February 23, 2022
Use Hazmola water with Ruh Afza on it
— Foolstop (@bhatkahua) February 23, 2022
Why spoil Panipuri? It’s not Noodlepuri!
— IMA (@IMA_Indian) February 23, 2022
Creativity k chakkar me mood kyun kharab kia
— Sajid (@sajcasm_) February 23, 2022
You’ll be banned from social media soon 😾
— Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) (@arsh11kaur) February 23, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news