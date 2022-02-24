Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:59 pm
Viral Video of Maggi pani puri starts controversy online

pani puri
A person is seen replacing the usual potato stuffing in pani puri with instant masala noodles and adding spicy mint water.

Maggi and golgappe are two of the most well-known dishes. No one predicted, however, that fast noodles would be employed as a filler in street food. Unfortunately, this has also become a reality, with a video of it becoming viral and making internet users sick.

Read more: Food blogger eating ‘fire panipuri’ video goes viral

Mohammed Futurewala, a Twitter user, tweeted the video with the caption, “Dealing mid-week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too [sic],”

The video can be found here:

 

While several people chastised the user and tried to block him from sharing the bizarre meal, a few joked that they would like to try it.

 

 

