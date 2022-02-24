Viral Video of Vidaai, bride’s brother becomes super emotional

In the video, the bride’s brother is seen embracing her sister tightly as she prepares to leave her home, as though he can’t let go of her.

The tie between a brother and sister is, without a doubt, one of the nicest and most enduring relationships. It’s tough to imagine life without a brother or sister because having one is like having a best friend all of the time. One such video displaying an amazing brother-sister bond has surfaced on social media, the video is from a wedding in Kerala, and a brother becomes extremely emotional at his sister’s vidaai.

Abhiram Ek shared the video with his older sister Harsha Sasidharan K on his Instagram account.

Fans have showered the brother-sister duo with emoticons and affection in the comments section, with the video receiving 447,217 likes so far.

Abhiram told about the emotional moment after the video became viral, saying, “It was that moment I realised I won’t be seeing her every day, she’s not just my sister anymore she’s also a wife of another person and all the memories started to appear as a flash in front of my eyes. I never thought we shared such a strong bond until that very moment.”

He added, “I remember we never got along during most of our childhood, we used to fight a lot with each about everything, I used to feel annoyed a lot but now when I think about it, I wish we could have had one more fight.”